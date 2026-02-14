Dartmouth faces Brown, aims to end home losing streak

Brown Bears (7-15, 1-8 Ivy League) at Dartmouth Big Green (10-12, 4-5 Ivy League) Hanover, New Hampshire; Saturday, 6 p.m.…

Brown Bears (7-15, 1-8 Ivy League) at Dartmouth Big Green (10-12, 4-5 Ivy League)

Hanover, New Hampshire; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Dartmouth hosts Brown looking to end its three-game home skid.

The Big Green have gone 5-6 at home. Dartmouth is second in the Ivy League in rebounding averaging 32.8 rebounds. Brandon Mitchell-Day leads the Big Green with 9.0 boards.

The Bears are 1-8 against Ivy League opponents. Brown has a 5-9 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Dartmouth averages 76.6 points, 8.6 more per game than the 68.0 Brown allows. Brown averages 69.9 points per game, 5.4 fewer points than the 75.3 Dartmouth gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kareem Thomas is averaging 16.8 points for the Big Green. Connor Amundsen is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games.

Landon Lewis is scoring 15.6 points per game and averaging 6.8 rebounds for the Bears. Adrian Uchidiuno is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Big Green: 5-5, averaging 77.2 points, 32.4 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 4.3 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points per game.

Bears: 2-8, averaging 68.8 points, 32.5 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points.

