Darin Smith’s career-high 40 points lead Central Connecticut State over New Haven 81-76

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Darin Smith Jr. finished with a career-high 40 points for Central Connecticut State in an…

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Darin Smith Jr. finished with a career-high 40 points for Central Connecticut State in an 81-76 victory over New Haven on Thursday.

Smith shot 13 for 20 (3 for 5 from 3-point range) and 11 of 11 from the free-throw line for the Blue Devils (14-10, 8-5 Northeast Conference). Jay Rodgers scored 12 points and added five rebounds and seven assists. Roddy Jones finished 4 of 5 from 3-point range to finish with 12 points.

Jabri Fitzpatrick finished with 20 points and six assists for the Chargers (10-15, 5-7). Andre Pasha added 16 points for New Haven. Maison Adeleye also had 15 points and three steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.