Daniel and the Tulane Green Wave host conference foe Wichita State

Wichita State Shockers (7-21, 4-11 AAC) at Tulane Green Wave (10-17, 5-10 AAC) New Orleans; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Wichita State Shockers (7-21, 4-11 AAC) at Tulane Green Wave (10-17, 5-10 AAC)

New Orleans; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Abby Cater and Wichita State take on Kanija Daniel and Tulane on Saturday.

The Green Wave are 6-9 in home games. Tulane is seventh in the AAC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 67.4 points while holding opponents to 38.7% shooting.

The Shockers are 4-11 in AAC play. Wichita State averages 16.9 turnovers per game and is 4-6 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Tulane is shooting 39.9% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points lower than the 41.0% Wichita State allows to opponents. Wichita State has shot at a 38.8% rate from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points higher than the 38.7% shooting opponents of Tulane have averaged.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. Tulane won the last matchup 70-60 on Jan. 3. Dyllan Hanna scored 14 points points to help lead the Green Wave to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daniel is scoring 11.1 points per game with 3.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Green Wave. Mecailin Marshall is averaging 9.5 points over the past 10 games.

Treasure Thompson is averaging 5.8 points for the Shockers. Cater is averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Green Wave: 3-7, averaging 58.1 points, 34.1 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 37.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.5 points per game.

Shockers: 4-6, averaging 62.5 points, 30.0 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

