Dancier leads Coastal Carolina against James Madison after 32-point game

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (18-12, 10-7 Sun Belt) at James Madison Dukes (17-13, 9-8 Sun Belt) Harrisonburg, Virginia; Friday, 8 p.m.…

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (18-12, 10-7 Sun Belt) at James Madison Dukes (17-13, 9-8 Sun Belt)

Harrisonburg, Virginia; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Coastal Carolina faces James Madison after AJ Dancier scored 32 points in Coastal Carolina’s 76-71 win over the Georgia State Panthers.

The Dukes have gone 11-3 at home. James Madison ranks fifth in the Sun Belt with 24.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Eddie Ricks III averaging 4.6.

The Chanticleers are 10-7 in Sun Belt play. Coastal Carolina is second in the Sun Belt with 37.4 rebounds per game led by Reggie Hill averaging 6.1.

James Madison averages 8.7 made 3-pointers per game, 1.6 more made shots than the 7.1 per game Coastal Carolina gives up. Coastal Carolina averages 73.5 points per game, 0.2 fewer than the 73.7 James Madison allows to opponents.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. James Madison won 67-65 in the last matchup on Feb. 19. Cliff Davis led James Madison with 22 points, and Joshua Beadle led Coastal Carolina with 31 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justin McBride is averaging 15.6 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Dukes. Davis is averaging 19.9 points over the last 10 games.

Beadle is averaging 17.1 points for the Chanticleers. Dancier is averaging 17.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dukes: 8-2, averaging 73.3 points, 34.1 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points per game.

Chanticleers: 7-3, averaging 73.7 points, 37.2 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 3.8 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.