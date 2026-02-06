Cuthrell leads Elon against Drexel

Drexel Dragons (12-12, 6-5 CAA) at Elon Phoenix (13-11, 5-6 CAA) Elon, North Carolina; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Drexel Dragons (12-12, 6-5 CAA) at Elon Phoenix (13-11, 5-6 CAA)

Elon, North Carolina; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Elon hosts Drexel after Chandler Cuthrell scored 32 points in Elon’s 87-79 overtime loss to the Hampton Pirates.

The Phoenix are 8-5 in home games. Elon scores 82.3 points while outscoring opponents by 3.7 points per game.

The Dragons are 6-5 in conference matchups. Drexel is 4-5 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 11.7 turnovers per game.

Elon averages 9.3 made 3-pointers per game, 3.9 more made shots than the 5.4 per game Drexel gives up. Drexel averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 fewer made shots on average than the 9.8 per game Elon gives up.

The Phoenix and Dragons face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ja’Juan Carr is averaging 8.6 points and 4.7 assists for the Phoenix. Cuthrell is averaging 20.5 points over the last 10 games.

Shane Blakeney is averaging 13.3 points for the Dragons. Eli Beard is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phoenix: 4-6, averaging 75.5 points, 31.1 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.8 points per game.

Dragons: 6-4, averaging 63.3 points, 31.0 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

