Curry, Army Black Knights to host Williams and the Lafayette Leopards

Lafayette Leopards (7-17, 4-7 Patriot League) at Army Black Knights (10-14, 4-7 Patriot League)

West Point, New York; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Caleb Williams and Lafayette visit Ryan Curry and Army in Patriot League action.

The Black Knights are 6-6 on their home court. Army has a 5-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Leopards are 4-7 against Patriot League opponents. Lafayette ranks eighth in the Patriot League with 13.4 assists per game led by Mark Butler averaging 4.1.

Army scores 73.5 points per game, 1.0 fewer point than the 74.5 Lafayette gives up. Lafayette averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 fewer makes per game than Army gives up.

The Black Knights and Leopards face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Curry is averaging 15 points and 4.7 assists for the Black Knights. Jaxson Bell is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games.

Christian Humphrey is averaging 8.2 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Leopards. Williams is averaging 16.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Black Knights: 3-7, averaging 71.2 points, 29.9 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 5.5 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.9 points per game.

Leopards: 4-6, averaging 66.9 points, 31.5 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.