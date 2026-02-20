CSU Northridge plays Long Beach State after Davis’ 31-point outing

CSU Northridge Matadors (17-10, 10-5 Big West) at Long Beach State Beach (8-19, 4-11 Big West) Long Beach, California; Saturday,…

CSU Northridge Matadors (17-10, 10-5 Big West) at Long Beach State Beach (8-19, 4-11 Big West)

Long Beach, California; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Northridge visits Long Beach State after Josiah Davis scored 31 points in CSU Northridge’s 85-83 overtime win against the UCSB Gauchos.

The Beach are 7-7 on their home court. Long Beach State allows 76.7 points and has been outscored by 3.1 points per game.

The Matadors are 10-5 in Big West play. CSU Northridge averages 17.4 assists per game to lead the Big West, paced by Davis with 7.2.

Long Beach State’s average of 6.4 made 3-pointers per game is 3.9 fewer made shots on average than the 10.3 per game CSU Northridge gives up. CSU Northridge scores 5.4 more points per game (82.1) than Long Beach State allows (76.7).

The teams square off for the second time this season in Big West play. Long Beach State won the last meeting 87-80 on Jan. 18. Gavin Sykes scored 34 points points to help lead the Beach to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sykes is scoring 17.8 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Beach. Petar Majstorovic is averaging 15.8 points and 6.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Larry Hughes Jr. is scoring 18.8 points per game with 2.7 rebounds and 1.0 assist for the Matadors. Davis is averaging 15.3 points and 5.2 rebounds while shooting 43.4% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beach: 2-8, averaging 71.8 points, 28.7 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.1 points per game.

Matadors: 7-3, averaging 84.0 points, 36.9 rebounds, 18.6 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.6 points.

