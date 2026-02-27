CSU Northridge hosts UC Riverside following Wickstrom’s 25-point performance

UC Riverside Highlanders (9-19, 7-11 Big West) at CSU Northridge Matadors (9-17, 5-12 Big West) Northridge, California; Saturday, 5 p.m.…

UC Riverside Highlanders (9-19, 7-11 Big West) at CSU Northridge Matadors (9-17, 5-12 Big West)

Northridge, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Riverside visits CSU Northridge after Hannah Wickstrom scored 25 points in UC Riverside’s 61-57 loss to the UCSB Gauchos.

The Matadors are 6-7 in home games. CSU Northridge allows 66.3 points and has been outscored by 2.0 points per game.

The Highlanders are 7-11 in conference games. UC Riverside is eighth in the Big West with 22.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Wickstrom averaging 5.9.

CSU Northridge scores 64.3 points per game, 0.4 fewer points than the 64.7 UC Riverside allows. UC Riverside averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 more makes per game than CSU Northridge allows.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. CSU Northridge won 58-53 in the last matchup on Feb. 8. Rita Nazario led CSU Northridge with 16 points, and Wickstrom led UC Riverside with 23 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Saray White is averaging 10.6 points and 1.8 steals for the Matadors. Jite Gbemuotor is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games.

Wickstrom is averaging 23.6 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.6 steals for the Highlanders. Seneca Hackley is averaging 10.3 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Matadors: 3-7, averaging 61.1 points, 31.5 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 10.8 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points per game.

Highlanders: 3-7, averaging 65.3 points, 29.4 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.