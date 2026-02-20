CSU Northridge hosts Long Beach State following Jones-Brown’s 24-point outing

Long Beach State Beach (3-22, 2-13 Big West) at CSU Northridge Matadors (8-16, 4-11 Big West) Northridge, California; Saturday, 5…

Long Beach State Beach (3-22, 2-13 Big West) at CSU Northridge Matadors (8-16, 4-11 Big West)

Northridge, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Long Beach State faces CSU Northridge after JaQuoia Jones-Brown scored 24 points in Long Beach State’s 77-62 loss to the UC Irvine Anteaters.

The Matadors have gone 5-7 at home. CSU Northridge leads the Big West in rebounding, averaging 35.5 boards. Jite Gbemuotor paces the Matadors with 7.8 rebounds.

The Beach are 2-13 in conference play. Long Beach State allows 73.2 points to opponents and has been outscored by 18.5 points per game.

CSU Northridge is shooting 38.1% from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points lower than the 42.0% Long Beach State allows to opponents. Long Beach State averages 54.7 points per game, 11.6 fewer points than the 66.3 CSU Northridge gives up.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Long Beach State won 62-61 in the last matchup on Jan. 17. Khylee-Jade Pepe led Long Beach State with 16 points, and Gbemuotor led CSU Northridge with 16 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gbemuotor is averaging 8.8 points and 7.8 rebounds for the Matadors. Rita Nazario is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Kennan Ka is averaging 6.5 points for the Beach. Jones-Brown is averaging 17.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Matadors: 2-8, averaging 57.5 points, 33.5 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 10.3 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 36.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points per game.

Beach: 2-8, averaging 60.5 points, 30.2 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points.

