CSU Northridge faces UC Riverside, seeks 4th straight road win

CSU Northridge Matadors (18-11, 11-6 Big West) at UC Riverside Highlanders (9-21, 4-14 Big West)

Riverside, California; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Northridge will try to keep its three-game road win streak alive when the Matadors take on UC Riverside.

The Highlanders are 6-7 on their home court. UC Riverside is 5-11 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Matadors are 11-6 against Big West opponents. CSU Northridge has a 4-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

UC Riverside scores 72.2 points per game, 6.5 fewer points than the 78.7 CSU Northridge allows. CSU Northridge averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 more makes per game than UC Riverside gives up.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. CSU Northridge won 88-74 in the last matchup on Feb. 7. Larry Hughes Jr. led CSU Northridge with 18 points, and Marqui Worthy led UC Riverside with 36 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Osiris Grady is averaging 10.3 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Highlanders. Andrew Henderson is averaging 21.3 points over the last 10 games.

Hughes is scoring 18.0 points per game with 2.7 rebounds and 1.0 assist for the Matadors. Josiah Davis is averaging 15.1 points and 5.0 rebounds while shooting 45.3% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 2-8, averaging 72.9 points, 32.7 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points per game.

Matadors: 7-3, averaging 82.2 points, 35.4 rebounds, 17.8 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

