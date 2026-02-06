CSU Fullerton visits CSU Bakersfield following Langi’s 22-point game

CSU Fullerton Titans (13-9, 9-3 Big West) at CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (7-15, 2-10 Big West) Bakersfield, California; Saturday, 5 p.m.…

CSU Fullerton Titans (13-9, 9-3 Big West) at CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (7-15, 2-10 Big West)

Bakersfield, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Bakersfield takes on CSU Fullerton after Marley Langi scored 22 points in CSU Bakersfield’s 85-53 loss to the UC Irvine Anteaters.

The Roadrunners are 3-8 on their home court. CSU Bakersfield is ninth in the Big West at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 68.5 points while holding opponents to 43.2% shooting.

The Titans are 9-3 against Big West opponents. CSU Fullerton is 4-6 against opponents with a winning record.

CSU Bakersfield’s average of 5.7 made 3-pointers per game is 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 7.0 per game CSU Fullerton gives up. CSU Fullerton’s 39.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.5 percentage points lower than CSU Bakersfield has allowed to its opponents (43.2%).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Morgan Hawkins is averaging nine points and 1.8 steals for the Roadrunners. Chrishawn Coleman is averaging 15.3 points and 3.6 rebounds while shooting 35.6% over the last 10 games.

Madelynn Muniz averages 1.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Titans, scoring 4.4 points while shooting 24.7% from beyond the arc. Cristina Jones is averaging 17.5 points, 11.8 rebounds and 4.6 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Roadrunners: 2-8, averaging 60.7 points, 30.0 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 8.4 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 34.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points per game.

Titans: 7-3, averaging 70.6 points, 34.4 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 16.4 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points.

