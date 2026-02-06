CSU Fullerton takes on CSU Bakersfield, looks for 4th straight home win

CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (8-16, 2-10 Big West) at CSU Fullerton Titans (11-13, 6-6 Big West) Fullerton, California; Saturday, 7 p.m.…

CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (8-16, 2-10 Big West) at CSU Fullerton Titans (11-13, 6-6 Big West)

Fullerton, California; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Fullerton hosts CSU Bakersfield trying to extend its three-game home winning streak.

The Titans have gone 7-3 at home. CSU Fullerton is ninth in the Big West with 8.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Landon Seaman averaging 1.4.

The Roadrunners are 2-10 against Big West opponents. CSU Bakersfield ranks eighth in the Big West with 31.6 rebounds per game led by Pierre Geneste Jr. averaging 7.1.

CSU Fullerton is shooting 45.5% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points lower than the 45.7% CSU Bakersfield allows to opponents. CSU Bakersfield averages 5.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 5.0 fewer made shots on average than the 10.1 per game CSU Fullerton gives up.

The Titans and Roadrunners meet Saturday for the first time in Big West play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian WIlliams averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Titans, scoring 9.3 points while shooting 38.3% from beyond the arc. Joshua Ward is shooting 43.7% and averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games.

Dailin Smith is scoring 16.3 points per game and averaging 2.4 rebounds for the Roadrunners. Mike Price is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Titans: 6-4, averaging 78.5 points, 29.0 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 9.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points per game.

Roadrunners: 2-8, averaging 71.5 points, 31.2 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

