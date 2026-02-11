CSU Fullerton hosts Long Beach State after Jones’ 35-point game

Long Beach State Beach (3-19, 2-10 Big West) at CSU Fullerton Titans (14-9, 10-3 Big West) Fullerton, California; Thursday, 10…

Long Beach State Beach (3-19, 2-10 Big West) at CSU Fullerton Titans (14-9, 10-3 Big West)

Fullerton, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Fullerton hosts Long Beach State after Cristina Jones scored 35 points in CSU Fullerton’s 92-87 victory over the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners.

The Titans have gone 7-5 at home. CSU Fullerton has a 3-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Beach are 2-10 against Big West opponents. Long Beach State has a 0-13 record against teams over .500.

CSU Fullerton’s average of 3.7 made 3-pointers per game is 4.0 fewer made shots on average than the 7.7 per game Long Beach State gives up. Long Beach State averages 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 fewer makes per game than CSU Fullerton allows.

The Titans and Beach meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jones is averaging 17 points, 9.2 rebounds and 4.1 steals for the Titans. Madelynn Muniz is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Kennan Ka is averaging six points for the Beach. JaQuoia Jones-Brown is averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Titans: 7-3, averaging 73.6 points, 35.4 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 15.7 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points per game.

Beach: 2-8, averaging 57.1 points, 30.1 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 37.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.