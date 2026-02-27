CSU Bakersfield plays Long Beach State following Langi’s 21-point game

CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (7-20, 2-15 Big West) at Long Beach State Beach (4-23, 3-14 Big West) Long Beach, California; Saturday,…

CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (7-20, 2-15 Big West) at Long Beach State Beach (4-23, 3-14 Big West)

Long Beach, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Bakersfield visits Long Beach State after Marley Langi scored 21 points in CSU Bakersfield’s 85-79 loss to the UCSD Tritons.

The Beach have gone 4-10 at home. Long Beach State has a 1-21 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Roadrunners have gone 2-15 against Big West opponents. CSU Bakersfield is 4-12 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Long Beach State averages 55.9 points per game, 13.3 fewer points than the 69.2 CSU Bakersfield gives up. CSU Bakersfield’s 35.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.6 percentage points lower than Long Beach State has allowed to its opponents (42.2%).

The teams square off for the second time this season in Big West play. CSU Bakersfield won the last meeting 75-48 on Jan. 10. Chrishawn Coleman scored 15 points to help lead the Roadrunners to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: JaQuoia Jones-Brown is averaging 17.5 points and seven rebounds for the Beach. Khylee-Jade Pepe is averaging 13.1 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.8 steals over the last 10 games.

Coleman is scoring 16.5 points per game with 3.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Roadrunners. Langi is averaging 15.0 points and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 38.8% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beach: 2-8, averaging 62.6 points, 28.2 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points per game.

Roadrunners: 1-9, averaging 63.6 points, 30.2 rebounds, 8.6 assists, 9.1 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 35.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points.

