Crooks leads Iowa State against Oklahoma State after 22-point showing

Oklahoma State Cowgirls (21-8, 10-6 Big 12) at Iowa State Cyclones (21-7, 9-7 Big 12) Ames, Iowa; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m.…

Oklahoma State Cowgirls (21-8, 10-6 Big 12) at Iowa State Cyclones (21-7, 9-7 Big 12)

Ames, Iowa; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Iowa State takes on Oklahoma State after Audi Crooks scored 22 points in Iowa State’s 80-73 loss to the TCU Horned Frogs.

The Cyclones have gone 15-2 at home. Iowa State ranks fifth in the Big 12 in rebounding averaging 34.7 rebounds. Crooks leads the Cyclones with 7.7 boards.

The Cowgirls have gone 10-6 against Big 12 opponents. Oklahoma State is second in the Big 12 with 11.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Achol Akot averaging 3.2.

Iowa State scores 82.6 points, 19.8 more per game than the 62.8 Oklahoma State gives up. Oklahoma State has shot at a 46.1% clip from the field this season, 6.8 percentage points higher than the 39.3% shooting opponents of Iowa State have averaged.

The teams square off for the second time this season in Big 12 play. Oklahoma State won the last matchup 86-58 on Jan. 18. Stailee Heard scored 18 points to help lead the Cowgirls to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Crooks is averaging 25.3 points and 7.7 rebounds for the Cyclones. Jada Williams is averaging 20.9 points and 7.5 assists over the past 10 games.

Micah Gray is scoring 14.6 points per game and averaging 2.0 rebounds for the Cowgirls. Haleigh Timmer is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cyclones: 7-3, averaging 77.7 points, 33.4 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points per game.

Cowgirls: 6-4, averaging 70.5 points, 33.1 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 9.8 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points.

