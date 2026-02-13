Criswell leads North Alabama against Eastern Kentucky after 22-point outing

North Alabama Lions (13-11, 8-5 ASUN) at Eastern Kentucky Colonels (21-5, 12-1 ASUN) Richmond, Kentucky; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

North Alabama Lions (13-11, 8-5 ASUN) at Eastern Kentucky Colonels (21-5, 12-1 ASUN)

Richmond, Kentucky; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Alabama visits Eastern Kentucky after Katie Criswell scored 22 points in North Alabama’s 65-60 victory against the West Georgia Wolves.

The Colonels have gone 12-3 in home games. Eastern Kentucky is fourth in the ASUN in team defense, allowing 59.8 points while holding opponents to 36.8% shooting.

The Lions have gone 8-5 against ASUN opponents. North Alabama has a 5-6 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Eastern Kentucky averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game, 2.1 more made shots than the 5.9 per game North Alabama allows. North Alabama has shot at a 40.4% rate from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points greater than the 36.8% shooting opponents of Eastern Kentucky have averaged.

The Colonels and Lions face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joseana Vaz is shooting 41.8% and averaging 13.8 points for the Colonels. Ndidiamaka Ndukwe is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games.

Alexsandra Alvarado is scoring 13.3 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Lions. India Howard is averaging 10.2 points and 5.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonels: 9-1, averaging 71.1 points, 34.6 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.6 points per game.

Lions: 8-2, averaging 63.0 points, 32.6 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.0 points.

