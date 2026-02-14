Creighton plays conference rival Villanova

Villanova Wildcats (20-5, 13-3 Big East) at Creighton Bluejays (12-13, 8-8 Big East) Omaha, Nebraska; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Villanova Wildcats (20-5, 13-3 Big East) at Creighton Bluejays (12-13, 8-8 Big East)

Omaha, Nebraska; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jasmine Bascoe and Villanova visit Grace Boffeli and Creighton in Big East play Sunday.

The Bluejays have gone 7-5 at home. Creighton is third in the Big East in rebounding averaging 32.9 rebounds. Boffeli leads the Bluejays with 8.7 boards.

The Wildcats are 13-3 in Big East play. Villanova is the Big East leader with 24.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Brynn McCurry averaging 4.4.

Creighton scores 68.5 points, 7.6 more per game than the 60.9 Villanova gives up. Villanova has shot at a 44.4% rate from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point greater than the 43.4% shooting opponents of Creighton have averaged.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ava Zediker is averaging 13.5 points and 3.5 assists for the Bluejays. Neleigh Gessert is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games.

Bascoe is averaging 18 points, 4.8 assists and 1.7 steals for the Wildcats. McCurry is averaging 11.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bluejays: 5-5, averaging 66.4 points, 32.3 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points per game.

Wildcats: 8-2, averaging 69.7 points, 30.2 rebounds, 17.9 assists, 10.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

