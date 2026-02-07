Crawford’s 19 help South Dakota down South Dakota State 68-67

BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) — Jordan Crawford’s 19 points helped South Dakota defeat South Dakota State 68-67 on Saturday night. Crawford’s…

BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) — Jordan Crawford’s 19 points helped South Dakota defeat South Dakota State 68-67 on Saturday night.

Crawford’s 3-pointer tied it 67-all with 1:55 to play. Uzziah Buntyn capped the scoring with a free throw with 1:20 remaining.

Crawford shot 7 for 22, including 5 for 14 from beyond the arc for the Coyotes (14-12, 6-5 Summit League). Buntyn scored 15 points and added eight rebounds and six assists. Cameron Fens had 14 points and shot 7 of 12 from the field.

The Jackrabbits (11-14, 4-6) were led by Joe Sayler, who recorded 21 points. Damon Wilkinson added 18 points and nine rebounds for South Dakota State. Jaden Jackson also recorded 17 points.

Fens scored 12 points to help South Dakota build a 43-32 halftime lead. South Dakota used a 7-0 second-half run erase a six-point deficit and take the lead at 52-51 with 8:47 remaining in the half. Buntyn scored 10 second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.