Cox leads UNC Wilmington against Campbell

Campbell Fighting Camels (16-9, 9-3 CAA) at UNC Wilmington Seahawks (6-17, 2-10 CAA)

Wilmington, North Carolina; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Wilmington hosts Campbell after Rori Cox scored 33 points in UNC Wilmington’s 69-64 win over the North Carolina A&T Aggies.

The Seahawks are 5-6 on their home court. UNC Wilmington is 1-1 in one-possession games.

The Fighting Camels are 9-3 in conference play. Campbell is eighth in the CAA with 22.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Jasmine Felton averaging 3.8.

UNC Wilmington makes 40.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.3 percentage points higher than Campbell has allowed to its opponents (36.2%). Campbell averages 61.5 points per game, 8.5 fewer points than the 70.0 UNC Wilmington allows.

The Seahawks and Fighting Camels square off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cox is scoring 15.0 points per game with 6.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Seahawks. Kylah Silver is averaging 12.0 points and 4.6 rebounds while shooting 38.3% over the last 10 games.

Ciara Alexander is averaging 7.5 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Fighting Camels. Jasmine Nivar is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seahawks: 1-9, averaging 59.1 points, 30.1 rebounds, 9.0 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points per game.

Fighting Camels: 8-2, averaging 54.8 points, 33.1 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 7.6 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 37.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

