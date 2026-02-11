Counter and Charleston (SC) host Hofstra

Hofstra Pride (16-9, 7-5 CAA) at Charleston (SC) Cougars (16-9, 9-3 CAA) Charleston, South Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Hofstra Pride (16-9, 7-5 CAA) at Charleston (SC) Cougars (16-9, 9-3 CAA)

Charleston, South Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston (SC) faces Hofstra after Jlynn Counter scored 20 points in Charleston (SC)’s 76-64 loss to the UNC Wilmington Seahawks.

The Cougars are 10-3 on their home court. Charleston (SC) has a 1-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Pride are 7-5 against CAA opponents. Hofstra is fourth in the CAA allowing 68.0 points while holding opponents to 39.7% shooting.

Charleston (SC) makes 44.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.2 percentage points higher than Hofstra has allowed to its opponents (39.7%). Hofstra has shot at a 44.7% clip from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points above the 42.1% shooting opponents of Charleston (SC) have averaged.

The Cougars and Pride match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Counter is scoring 16.8 points per game with 5.4 rebounds and 5.3 assists for the Cougars. Christian Reeves is averaging 13.6 points and 9.1 rebounds while shooting 68.8% over the past 10 games.

Victory Onuetu is averaging 5.3 points and 7.9 rebounds for the Pride. Preston Edmead is averaging 3.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 7-3, averaging 78.4 points, 33.9 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 5.2 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.1 points per game.

Pride: 5-5, averaging 74.9 points, 35.5 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 4.4 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.