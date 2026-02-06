Corbitt leads Chattanooga against Wofford

Chattanooga Mocs (16-5, 8-0 SoCon) at Wofford Terriers (11-11, 5-3 SoCon) Spartanburg, South Carolina; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Chattanooga Mocs (16-5, 8-0 SoCon) at Wofford Terriers (11-11, 5-3 SoCon)

Spartanburg, South Carolina; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chattanooga visits Wofford after Gianna Corbitt scored 30 points in Chattanooga’s 62-54 win against the Furman Paladins.

The Terriers have gone 6-4 in home games. Wofford leads the SoCon with 24.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Queen Ikhiuwu averaging 4.9.

The Mocs have gone 8-0 against SoCon opponents. Chattanooga ranks third in the SoCon with 23.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Corbitt averaging 6.2.

Wofford makes 40.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.7 percentage points higher than Chattanooga has allowed to its opponents (36.5%). Chattanooga averages 64.5 points per game, 1.6 more than the 62.9 Wofford gives up.

The Terriers and Mocs meet Saturday for the first time in SoCon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ikhiuwu is averaging 14.5 points and 7.2 rebounds for the Terriers. Gabby Mundy is averaging 18.5 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games.

Caia Elisaldez is averaging 14.8 points, 5.5 assists and 1.7 steals for the Mocs. Corbitt is averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terriers: 6-4, averaging 65.5 points, 33.3 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.0 points per game.

Mocs: 10-0, averaging 63.9 points, 38.0 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 47.6 points.

