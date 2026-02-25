Corbitt, Chattanooga Mocs to visit Rivera, Samford Bulldogs

Chattanooga Mocs (18-7, 10-2 SoCon) at Samford Bulldogs (12-17, 5-7 SoCon) Birmingham, Alabama; Thursday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Gianna…

Chattanooga Mocs (18-7, 10-2 SoCon) at Samford Bulldogs (12-17, 5-7 SoCon)

Birmingham, Alabama; Thursday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Gianna Corbitt and Chattanooga visit Briana Rivera and Samford in SoCon play Thursday.

The Bulldogs have gone 7-3 in home games. Samford is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Mocs are 10-2 in SoCon play. Chattanooga is fourth in the SoCon with 33.1 rebounds per game led by Corbitt averaging 8.2.

Samford is shooting 38.4% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points higher than the 37.1% Chattanooga allows to opponents. Chattanooga averages 64.6 points per game, 1.3 fewer than the 65.9 Samford allows to opponents.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Chattanooga won 61-40 in the last matchup on Feb. 1. Izzy McPherson led Chattanooga with 20 points, and Rivera led Samford with 12 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sierra Godbolt is averaging nine points for the Bulldogs. Rivera is averaging 12.4 points and 1.9 rebounds while shooting 39.8% over the past 10 games.

Corbitt is shooting 42.3% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Mocs, while averaging 14.6 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.1 steals. Caia Elisaldez is shooting 48.2% and averaging 18.2 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 59.0 points, 26.6 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.3 points per game.

Mocs: 8-2, averaging 62.2 points, 35.9 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.