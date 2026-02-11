Copeland scores 17 in Stetson’s 67-62 win against Jacksonville

DELAND, Fla. (AP) — Ethan Copeland’s 17 points helped Stetson defeat Jacksonville 67-62 on Wednesday night. Copeland shot 4 of…

DELAND, Fla. (AP) — Ethan Copeland’s 17 points helped Stetson defeat Jacksonville 67-62 on Wednesday night.

Copeland shot 4 of 8 from the field, including 3 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 6 for 6 from the line for the Hatters (9-17, 5-8 Atlantic Sun Conference). Jake Johnson scored 11 points while shooting 3 for 8 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line. Matar Diop shot 4 of 8 from the field and 2 for 4 from the line to finish with 10 points.

The Dolphins (9-17, 4-9) were led in scoring by Jaylen Jones and Hayden Wood with 14 points apiece. Donovan Rivers put up 11 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

