Copeland, McNeil Jr. combine for 42 points as NC State beats Virginia Tech 82-73

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Quadir Copeland and Paul McNeil Jr. combined for 42 points and N.C. State beat Virginia Tech 82-73 on Saturday.

Copeland and McNeil had 21 each, with Copeland notching a 10-assist double-double to go with five steals, tying his career high. It’s the fourth time this season Copeland has had 10-plus assists, and his second straight double-double after registering zero before this week. He had 16 assists and 10 rebounds against SMU on Tuesday.

Copeland was 7 of 11 from the floor and 7 of 10 at the line, crossing the 1,000-point career mark early in the second half. McNeil was 4 of 7 from behind the arc and 7 of 8 at the stripe.

Tre Holloman added 16 points on 6-of-10 shooting with three 3-pointers. Ven-Allen Lubin added 11 points and seven rebounds.

The Wolfpack (18-6, 9-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) took a 36-24 lead into the break after an 11-0 run late in the half. The Hokies (16-8, 5-6) used a 12-2 second-half run to cut the deficit to three with 11:20 left, but the Wolfpack answered immediately with a 10-1 run. It was never closer than an eight-point margin from that point on.

Amani Hansberry led the Hokies with 19 points, seven rebounds and three steals. Tobi Lawal had 17 points and 15 rebounds. Neoklis Avdalas scored 14.

The Hokies will remain on the road, facing No. 20 Clemson on Wednesday.

The Wolfpack will face No. 24 Louisville on the road on Monday.

