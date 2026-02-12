Cooper scores 34, South Alabama defeats Southern Miss 84-78

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — Jayden Cooper scored 34 points and made seven 3-pointers to lead South Alabama over Southern Miss…

Cooper shot 10 of 16 from the field, including 7 for 9 from 3-point range, and went 7 for 8 from the line for the Jaguars (18-7, 8-4 Sun Belt Conference). Chaze Harris scored 26 points, going 9 of 11 and 8 of 17 from the free-throw line.

Tylik Weeks finished with 25 points and seven assists for the Golden Eagles (13-14, 6-8). Djahi Binet added 15 points, 12 rebounds and two blocks for Southern Miss. Isaac Tavares also had 11 points, seven rebounds and two steals.

