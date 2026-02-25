Connolly leads Valparaiso against Northern Iowa after 20-point showing

Valparaiso Beacons (0-27, 0-16 MVC) at Northern Iowa Panthers (13-13, 9-7 MVC) Cedar Falls, Iowa; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Valparaiso Beacons (0-27, 0-16 MVC) at Northern Iowa Panthers (13-13, 9-7 MVC)

Cedar Falls, Iowa; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Valparaiso faces Northern Iowa after Fiona Connolly scored 20 points in Valparaiso’s 79-68 loss to the Drake Bulldogs.

The Panthers have gone 5-5 in home games. Northern Iowa ranks sixth in the MVC with 13.3 assists per game led by Taryn Wharton averaging 2.6.

The Beacons have gone 0-16 against MVC opponents. Valparaiso averages 18.5 turnovers per game and is 0-3 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Northern Iowa’s average of 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.6 fewer made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Valparaiso gives up. Valparaiso’s 33.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.2 percentage points lower than Northern Iowa has allowed to its opponents (38.3%).

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. Northern Iowa won the last matchup 86-52 on Dec. 29. Jenna Twedt scored 18 points points to help lead the Panthers to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Twedt is shooting 38.1% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, while averaging 14.2 points. Ryley Goebel is averaging 17.5 points, 8.4 rebounds, two steals and 3.6 blocks over the past 10 games.

Connolly is scoring 11.8 points per game with 4.0 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Beacons. Allia von Schlegell is averaging 14.9 points and 2.6 rebounds while shooting 40.7% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 5-5, averaging 68.4 points, 32.1 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 7.8 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points per game.

Beacons: 0-10, averaging 59.5 points, 32.3 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 34.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.