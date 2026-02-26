Columbia visits Yale following Weiss’ 20-point performance

Columbia Lions (18-6, 9-2 Ivy League) at Yale Bulldogs (6-18, 2-9 Ivy League) New Haven, Connecticut; Friday, 6 p.m. EST…

Columbia Lions (18-6, 9-2 Ivy League) at Yale Bulldogs (6-18, 2-9 Ivy League)

New Haven, Connecticut; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Columbia visits Yale after Riley Weiss scored 20 points in Columbia’s 81-42 victory over the Dartmouth Big Green.

The Bulldogs have gone 2-8 in home games. Yale ranks fourth in the Ivy League with 10.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Mary Meng averaging 3.8.

The Lions are 9-2 in conference matchups. Columbia leads the Ivy League with 16.7 assists. Fliss Henderson leads the Lions with 3.8.

Yale’s average of 3.8 made 3-pointers per game is 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 5.3 per game Columbia allows. Columbia averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 more made shots on average than the 5.3 per game Yale allows.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. Columbia won the last matchup 85-58 on Jan. 17. Weiss scored 22 points to help lead the Lions to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ciniya Moore is scoring 17.7 points per game and averaging 2.5 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Luisa Vydrova is averaging 10.7 points and 3.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Weiss is shooting 36.2% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, while averaging 19.7 points and 1.8 steals. Perri Page is shooting 53.2% and averaging 15.3 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 2-8, averaging 55.4 points, 32.4 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 7.4 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 38.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points per game.

Lions: 9-1, averaging 72.8 points, 33.9 rebounds, 18.0 assists, 12.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

