Columbia visits Cornell following Kaus’ 20-point outing

Columbia Lions (14-6, 5-2 Ivy League) at Cornell Big Red (8-12, 3-4 Ivy League)

Ithaca, New York; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cornell hosts Columbia after Rachel Kaus scored 20 points in Cornell’s 72-61 loss to the Princeton Tigers.

The Big Red have gone 2-6 at home. Cornell is eighth in the Ivy League with 8.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Alana Andrews averaging 2.0.

The Lions are 5-2 against Ivy League opponents. Columbia ranks sixth in the Ivy League allowing 61.3 points while holding opponents to 41.5% shooting.

Cornell scores 55.2 points per game, 6.1 fewer points than the 61.3 Columbia allows. Columbia scores 10.9 more points per game (71.5) than Cornell gives up to opponents (60.6).

The Big Red and Lions face off Saturday for the first time in Ivy League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Emily Pape is shooting 33.1% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Big Red, while averaging 11 points and 5.1 rebounds. Kaus is averaging 11.6 points over the past 10 games.

Riley Weiss is scoring 18.5 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Lions. Perri Page is averaging 15.6 points and 6.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Big Red: 4-6, averaging 58.8 points, 29.5 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 7.1 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.3 points per game.

Lions: 8-2, averaging 67.5 points, 33.3 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 12.4 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

