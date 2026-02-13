Colorado visits No. 22 BYU after Dybantsa’s 36-point game

Colorado Buffaloes (14-11, 4-8 Big 12) at BYU Cougars (18-6, 6-5 Big 12) Provo, Utah; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Colorado Buffaloes (14-11, 4-8 Big 12) at BYU Cougars (18-6, 6-5 Big 12)

Provo, Utah; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 22 BYU takes on Colorado after AJ Dybantsa scored 36 points in BYU’s 99-94 win over the Baylor Bears.

The Cougars have gone 9-2 in home games. BYU is ninth in the Big 12 in team defense, giving up 74.0 points while holding opponents to 43.4% shooting.

The Buffaloes have gone 4-8 against Big 12 opponents. Colorado ranks eighth in the Big 12 shooting 35.4% from 3-point range.

BYU scores 86.3 points, 8.2 more per game than the 78.1 Colorado gives up. Colorado has shot at a 47.1% clip from the field this season, 3.7 percentage points above the 43.4% shooting opponents of BYU have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Richie Saunders averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, scoring 18.9 points while shooting 37.6% from beyond the arc. Dybantsa is averaging 24.5 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists over the past 10 games.

Bangot Dak is averaging 10.4 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Buffaloes. Isaiah Johnson is averaging 16.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 5-5, averaging 85.3 points, 35.2 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.8 points per game.

Buffaloes: 2-8, averaging 69.8 points, 27.2 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.4 points.

