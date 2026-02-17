Colorado State visits UNLV after Gibbs-Lawhorn’s 36-point outing

Colorado State Rams (15-10, 6-8 MWC) at UNLV Rebels (13-12, 8-6 MWC) Las Vegas; Wednesday, 11 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Colorado State Rams (15-10, 6-8 MWC) at UNLV Rebels (13-12, 8-6 MWC)

Las Vegas; Wednesday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNLV hosts Colorado State after Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn scored 36 points in UNLV’s 86-83 overtime win against the Boise State Broncos.

The Rebels are 8-4 in home games. UNLV ranks second in the MWC with 10.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Emmanuel Stephen averaging 2.8.

The Rams are 6-8 against MWC opponents. Colorado State is eighth in the MWC scoring 76.0 points per game and is shooting 49.0%.

UNLV is shooting 46.3% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points higher than the 45.0% Colorado State allows to opponents. Colorado State has shot at a 49.0% clip from the field this season, 3.7 percentage points higher than the 45.3% shooting opponents of UNLV have averaged.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gibbs-Lawhorn is averaging 19.4 points and 1.6 steals for the Rebels. Kimani Hamilton is averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games.

Jevin Muniz is averaging 9.4 points and 4.4 assists for the Rams. Brandon Rechsteiner is averaging 10.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rebels: 6-4, averaging 80.3 points, 31.7 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.7 points per game.

Rams: 5-5, averaging 69.6 points, 29.7 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points.

