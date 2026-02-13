Colorado State hosts Wyoming after Dennis’ 20-point game

Wyoming Cowboys (13-11, 4-9 MWC) at Colorado State Rams (14-10, 5-8 MWC) Fort Collins, Colorado; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Wyoming Cowboys (13-11, 4-9 MWC) at Colorado State Rams (14-10, 5-8 MWC)

Fort Collins, Colorado; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wyoming visits Colorado State after Damarion Dennis scored 20 points in Wyoming’s 85-83 loss to the Utah State Aggies.

The Rams have gone 9-4 at home. Colorado State scores 75.8 points while outscoring opponents by 5.4 points per game.

The Cowboys have gone 4-9 against MWC opponents. Wyoming ranks sixth in the MWC with 22.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Nasir Meyer averaging 3.8.

Colorado State averages 10.1 made 3-pointers per game, 3.4 more made shots than the 6.7 per game Wyoming gives up. Wyoming averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 fewer makes per game than Colorado State gives up.

The Rams and Cowboys square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Jorgensen is scoring 12.4 points per game and averaging 4.5 rebounds for the Rams. Brandon Rechsteiner is averaging 10.6 points and 2.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Meyer is shooting 38.9% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Cowboys, while averaging 12.8 points. Leland Walker is averaging 16.8 points and 3.3 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 4-6, averaging 68.7 points, 29.6 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 5.3 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points per game.

Cowboys: 3-7, averaging 70.5 points, 30.5 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points.

