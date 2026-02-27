Colorado State hosts Air Force in conference showdown

Air Force Falcons (13-15, 7-11 MWC) at Colorado State Rams (22-7, 13-5 MWC) Fort Collins, Colorado; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST…

Air Force Falcons (13-15, 7-11 MWC) at Colorado State Rams (22-7, 13-5 MWC)

Fort Collins, Colorado; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: MWC foes Colorado State and Air Force face off on Saturday.

The Rams have gone 12-3 at home. Colorado State has a 2-4 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Falcons are 7-11 against MWC opponents. Air Force is eighth in the MWC scoring 59.8 points per game and is shooting 35.6%.

Colorado State averages 67.1 points per game, 4.7 more points than the 62.4 Air Force allows. Air Force averages 5.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 fewer makes per game than Colorado State allows.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Colorado State won 65-63 in the last matchup on Jan. 15. Lexus Bargesser led Colorado State with 19 points, and Milahnie Perry led Air Force with 31 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kloe Froebe is averaging 10.7 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Rams. Bargesser is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games.

Perry is averaging 16.8 points and 1.5 steals for the Falcons. Emily Adams is averaging 12.3 points and 6.4 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 7-3, averaging 64.9 points, 32.1 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.7 points per game.

Falcons: 5-5, averaging 62.3 points, 27.8 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 35.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.