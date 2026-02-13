Colorado hosts Hamlin and BYU

BYU Cougars (17-8, 6-7 Big 12) at Colorado Buffaloes (17-8, 8-5 Big 12) Boulder, Colorado; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

BYU Cougars (17-8, 6-7 Big 12) at Colorado Buffaloes (17-8, 8-5 Big 12)

Boulder, Colorado; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: BYU plays Colorado after Olivia Hamlin scored 23 points in BYU’s 83-69 victory against the Iowa State Cyclones.

The Buffaloes have gone 12-2 in home games. Colorado is sixth in the Big 12 in team defense, giving up 61.1 points while holding opponents to 39.5% shooting.

The Cougars are 6-7 in conference games. BYU is third in the Big 12 with 11.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Lara Rohkohl averaging 3.0.

Colorado makes 42.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.2 percentage points higher than BYU has allowed to its opponents (37.2%). BYU averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 more made shots on average than the 6.1 per game Colorado allows.

The Buffaloes and Cougars match up Saturday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zyanna Walker is averaging 11.2 points and 2.3 steals for the Buffaloes. Jade Masogayo is averaging 15.6 points and 5.5 rebounds while shooting 51.0% over the past 10 games.

Sydney Benally averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, scoring 7.8 points while shooting 25.9% from beyond the arc. Delaney Gibb is shooting 37.6% and averaging 16.7 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buffaloes: 6-4, averaging 65.6 points, 33.7 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 8.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.6 points per game.

Cougars: 4-6, averaging 68.2 points, 32.7 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 9.3 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.