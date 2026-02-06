Colgate visits Dorries and Bucknell

Colgate Raiders (14-10, 8-3 Patriot League) at Bucknell Bison (8-16, 5-6 Patriot League) Lewisburg, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Colgate Raiders (14-10, 8-3 Patriot League) at Bucknell Bison (8-16, 5-6 Patriot League)

Lewisburg, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bucknell hosts Colgate after Amon Dorries scored 21 points in Bucknell’s 60-59 victory over the American Eagles.

The Bison have gone 5-4 at home. Bucknell is 2-3 in one-possession games.

The Raiders are 8-3 in Patriot League play. Colgate averages 10.3 turnovers per game and is 6-5 when winning the turnover battle.

Bucknell is shooting 41.6% from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points lower than the 43.9% Colgate allows to opponents. Colgate has shot at a 48.8% rate from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points above the 47.0% shooting opponents of Bucknell have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dorries is scoring 14.8 points per game with 3.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Bison. Pat Curtin is averaging 15.9 points and 4.5 rebounds while shooting 47.8% over the last 10 games.

Kyle Carlesimo is shooting 36.9% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Raiders, while averaging 7.9 points. Jalen Cox is averaging 15.6 points and 4.8 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 5-5, averaging 73.7 points, 28.6 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 7.2 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points per game.

Raiders: 7-3, averaging 76.8 points, 32.6 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.