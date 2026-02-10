Colgate visits Disu and Holy Cross

Colgate Raiders (15-10, 9-3 Patriot League) at Holy Cross Crusaders (9-16, 4-8 Patriot League) Worcester, Massachusetts; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST…

Colgate Raiders (15-10, 9-3 Patriot League) at Holy Cross Crusaders (9-16, 4-8 Patriot League)

Worcester, Massachusetts; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Holy Cross hosts Colgate after Aiden Disu scored 21 points in Holy Cross’ 76-67 win over the Lehigh Mountain Hawks.

The Crusaders are 6-5 on their home court. Holy Cross ranks third in the Patriot League at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 72.5 points while holding opponents to 47.4% shooting.

The Raiders are 9-3 in conference play. Colgate averages 76.5 points and has outscored opponents by 3.8 points per game.

Holy Cross scores 67.2 points per game, 5.5 fewer points than the 72.7 Colgate allows. Colgate averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, the same that Holy Cross gives up.

The Crusaders and Raiders face off Wednesday for the first time in Patriot League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Boston is shooting 43.5% and averaging 13.8 points for the Crusaders. Gabe Warren is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games.

Andrew Alekseyenko is averaging 14.7 points and 6.7 rebounds for the Raiders. Jalen Cox is averaging 17.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crusaders: 3-7, averaging 69.6 points, 27.6 rebounds, 9.2 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points per game.

Raiders: 7-3, averaging 77.0 points, 33.2 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.