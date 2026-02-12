Coleman, UIC Flames to visit Jones, Belmont Bruins

UIC Flames (11-12, 6-6 MVC) at Belmont Bruins (14-9, 10-2 MVC) Nashville, Tennessee; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Tuti…

UIC Flames (11-12, 6-6 MVC) at Belmont Bruins (14-9, 10-2 MVC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tuti Jones and Belmont host Julia Coleman and UIC in MVC play Friday.

The Bruins are 7-4 in home games. Belmont averages 69.7 points and has outscored opponents by 2.0 points per game.

The Flames are 6-6 in conference games. UIC is 2-8 against opponents with a winning record.

Belmont averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game, 2.1 more made shots than the 5.6 per game UIC gives up. UIC averages 63.9 points per game, 3.8 fewer than the 67.7 Belmont allows.

The Bruins and Flames face off Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hilary Fuller is scoring 14.0 points per game with 4.6 rebounds and 1.0 assist for the Bruins. Avery Strickland is averaging 13 points over the last 10 games.

Sara Zabrecky averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Flames, scoring 5.0 points while shooting 36.3% from beyond the arc. Jessica Carrothers is shooting 47.7% and averaging 17.0 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 8-2, averaging 73.2 points, 32.6 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 9.9 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points per game.

Flames: 5-5, averaging 66.5 points, 31.0 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.2 points.

