Coleman, CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners to visit Jones, CSU Fullerton Titans

CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (7-18, 2-13 Big West) at CSU Fullerton Titans (15-11, 11-5 Big West)

Fullerton, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Fullerton faces CSU Bakersfield in a matchup of Big West teams.

The Titans are 8-6 on their home court. CSU Fullerton has a 3-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Roadrunners have gone 2-13 against Big West opponents. CSU Bakersfield is ninth in the Big West scoring 61.8 points per game and is shooting 35.5%.

CSU Fullerton scores 72.4 points per game, 3.5 more points than the 68.9 CSU Bakersfield gives up. CSU Bakersfield averages 61.8 points per game, 3.9 fewer than the 65.7 CSU Fullerton gives up to opponents.

The teams play for the second time this season in Big West play. CSU Fullerton won the last matchup 92-87 on Feb. 7. Cristina Jones scored 35 points points to help lead the Titans to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jones is shooting 47.8% and averaging 16.2 points for the Titans. Maddy Tauro is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games.

Chrishawn Coleman is scoring 16.6 points per game with 3.9 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Roadrunners. Marley Langi is averaging 14.5 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Titans: 7-3, averaging 74.8 points, 35.6 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 14.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points per game.

Roadrunners: 2-8, averaging 64.2 points, 30.8 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 9.0 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 36.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

