Coffee puts up 24, Grambling defeats Alabama State 57-47

GRAMBLING, La. (AP) — Roderick Coffee III’s 24 points helped Grambling defeat Alabama State 57-47 on Saturday.
Coffee had 10 rebounds for the Tigers (11-11, 5-4 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Rickey Ballard scored 14 points while shooting 4 for 10 from beyond the arc.
Micah Simpsom led the way for the Hornets (7-16, 4-6) with 15 points, six rebounds and three steals.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
