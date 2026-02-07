Coffee puts up 24, Grambling defeats Alabama State 57-47

GRAMBLING, La. (AP) — Roderick Coffee III’s 24 points helped Grambling defeat Alabama State 57-47 on Saturday. Coffee had 10…

GRAMBLING, La. (AP) — Roderick Coffee III’s 24 points helped Grambling defeat Alabama State 57-47 on Saturday.

Coffee had 10 rebounds for the Tigers (11-11, 5-4 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Rickey Ballard scored 14 points while shooting 4 for 10 from beyond the arc.

Micah Simpsom led the way for the Hornets (7-16, 4-6) with 15 points, six rebounds and three steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

