Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Coffee puts up 24,…

Coffee puts up 24, Grambling defeats Alabama State 57-47

The Associated Press

February 7, 2026, 8:48 PM

GRAMBLING, La. (AP) — Roderick Coffee III’s 24 points helped Grambling defeat Alabama State 57-47 on Saturday.

Coffee had 10 rebounds for the Tigers (11-11, 5-4 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Rickey Ballard scored 14 points while shooting 4 for 10 from beyond the arc.

Micah Simpsom led the way for the Hornets (7-16, 4-6) with 15 points, six rebounds and three steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up