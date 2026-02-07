Cochran scores 34, Rhode Island takes down Richmond 82-77

KINGSTON, R.I. (AP) — Tyler Cochran’s 34 points led Rhode Island over Richmond 82-77 on Saturday. Cochran also added 10…

KINGSTON, R.I. (AP) — Tyler Cochran’s 34 points led Rhode Island over Richmond 82-77 on Saturday.

Cochran also added 10 rebounds for the Rams (14-9, 5-5 Atlantic 10 Conference). Jahmere Tripp scored 17 points and added five rebounds. Myles Corey shot 3 of 8 from the field and 6 for 6 from the line to finish with 12 points.

AJ Lopez led the Spiders (13-11, 3-8) in scoring, finishing with 19 points, five assists and three steals. Mike Walz added 17 points, eight rebounds and four assists for Richmond.

Cochran scored 23 points in the second half to help lead Rhode Island to a five-point victory.

