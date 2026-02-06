Cochran and the Rhode Island Rams host conference foe Richmond

Richmond Spiders (13-10, 3-7 A-10) at Rhode Island Rams (13-9, 4-5 A-10) Kingston, Rhode Island; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Richmond Spiders (13-10, 3-7 A-10) at Rhode Island Rams (13-9, 4-5 A-10)

Kingston, Rhode Island; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Michael Walz and Richmond take on Tyler Cochran and Rhode Island in A-10 play.

The Rams have gone 7-4 in home games. Rhode Island averages 72.1 points and has outscored opponents by 4.4 points per game.

The Spiders are 3-7 in A-10 play. Richmond is 0-4 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Rhode Island averages 72.1 points per game, 1.3 fewer points than the 73.4 Richmond allows. Richmond averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 more made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Rhode Island gives up.

The Rams and Spiders match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: RJ Johnson is averaging 5.3 points for the Rams. Cochran is averaging 13.7 points and 5.1 rebounds while shooting 40.2% over the last 10 games.

Walz is averaging 7.5 points and 6.9 rebounds for the Spiders. AJ Lopez is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 5-5, averaging 69.4 points, 27.8 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points per game.

Spiders: 3-7, averaging 71.9 points, 28.3 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

