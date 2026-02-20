Coastal Carolina hosts Old Dominion after Klanac’s 20-point showing

Old Dominion Monarchs (16-12, 7-8 Sun Belt) at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (13-15, 6-9 Sun Belt) Conway, South Carolina; Saturday, 3:30…

Old Dominion Monarchs (16-12, 7-8 Sun Belt) at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (13-15, 6-9 Sun Belt)

Conway, South Carolina; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Coastal Carolina hosts Old Dominion after Olivia Klanac scored 20 points in Coastal Carolina’s 65-64 victory over the Appalachian State Mountaineers.

The Chanticleers have gone 9-6 at home. Coastal Carolina has a 1-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Monarchs are 7-8 against Sun Belt opponents. Old Dominion is eighth in the Sun Belt scoring 69.7 points per game and is shooting 39.6%.

Coastal Carolina averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game, 3.7 more made shots than the 5.1 per game Old Dominion allows. Old Dominion averages 5.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Coastal Carolina allows.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. Coastal Carolina won the last meeting 69-62 on Feb. 11. Tessa Grady scored 22 points points to help lead the Chanticleers to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kristin Williams averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Chanticleers, scoring 13.1 points while shooting 36.3% from beyond the arc. Grady is shooting 47.9% and averaging 16.7 points over the past 10 games.

Simaru Fields is averaging 13.1 points and 1.9 steals for the Monarchs. En’Dya Buford is averaging 14.2 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.6 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Chanticleers: 5-5, averaging 71.4 points, 34.3 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 10.2 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points per game.

Monarchs: 5-5, averaging 72.7 points, 36.0 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 8.3 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points.

