Coastal Carolina hosts Marshall following Beadle’s 31-point game

Marshall Thundering Herd (18-10, 10-5 Sun Belt) at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (16-12, 8-7 Sun Belt)

Conway, South Carolina; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Coastal Carolina faces Marshall after Joshua Beadle scored 31 points in Coastal Carolina’s 67-65 loss to the James Madison Dukes.

The Chanticleers have gone 7-5 in home games. Coastal Carolina is fifth in the Sun Belt in team defense, allowing 71.9 points while holding opponents to 39.6% shooting.

The Thundering Herd have gone 10-5 against Sun Belt opponents. Marshall has a 5-4 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Coastal Carolina scores 73.2 points per game, 3.6 fewer points than the 76.8 Marshall allows. Marshall scores 9.0 more points per game (80.9) than Coastal Carolina allows (71.9).

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Coastal Carolina won 85-83 in the last matchup on Jan. 15. Beadle led Coastal Carolina with 26 points, and Noah Otshudi led Marshall with 30 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Beadle is scoring 17.5 points per game with 3.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists for the Chanticleers. AJ Dancier is averaging 18 points and 5.8 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Wyatt Fricks is scoring 15.3 points per game with 5.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Thundering Herd. Jalen Speer is averaging 15.8 points and 4.7 rebounds while shooting 40.1% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Chanticleers: 7-3, averaging 74.6 points, 36.5 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 3.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points per game.

Thundering Herd: 7-3, averaging 83.1 points, 31.6 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.5 points.

