Clouet’s 19 help Winthrop beat Presbyterian 74-70

ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — Kody Clouet scored 19 points as Winthrop beat Presbyterian 74-70 on Saturday.

Clouet added 11 rebounds for the Eagles (21-10, 13-3 Big South Conference). Kareem Rozier scored 15 points and added six assists. Daylen Berry had 13 points and shot 2 of 6 from the field and 9 of 13 from the free-throw line.

Jonah Pierce finished with 20 points and 10 rebounds for the Blue Hose (14-17, 7-9). Presbyterian also got 19 points, nine rebounds and two steals from Carl Parrish. Triston Wilson finished with 12 points.

The conference tournament runs Wednesday through Sunday in Johnson City, Tennessee.

