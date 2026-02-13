Cleveland State visits Traore and Robert Morris

Cleveland State Vikings (19-8, 9-7 Horizon) at Robert Morris Colonials (16-9, 9-7 Horizon) Moon Township, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

Cleveland State Vikings (19-8, 9-7 Horizon) at Robert Morris Colonials (16-9, 9-7 Horizon)

Moon Township, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Robert Morris plays Cleveland State after Myriam Traore scored 20 points in Robert Morris’ 69-62 loss to the Youngstown State Penguins.

The Colonials are 9-3 on their home court. Robert Morris is 3-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Vikings are 9-7 against Horizon opponents. Cleveland State scores 70.8 points and has outscored opponents by 10.6 points per game.

Robert Morris’ average of 4.4 made 3-pointers per game is 2.1 fewer made shots on average than the 6.5 per game Cleveland State gives up. Cleveland State averages 10.6 more points per game (70.8) than Robert Morris gives up (60.2).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aislin is averaging 12.3 points for the Colonials. Traore is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games.

Izzi Zingaro is scoring 16.3 points per game with 7.2 rebounds and 1.0 assist for the Vikings. Colbi Maples is averaging 14.6 points and 1.6 rebounds while shooting 38.5% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonials: 5-5, averaging 65.9 points, 35.4 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points per game.

Vikings: 7-3, averaging 69.2 points, 35.0 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

