Clemson visits Syracuse after Moore’s 31-point showing

Clemson Tigers (18-8, 9-5 ACC) at Syracuse Orange (20-5, 10-4 ACC)

Syracuse, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Clemson takes on Syracuse after Mia Moore scored 31 points in Clemson’s 67-65 victory over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

The Orange have gone 13-3 in home games. Syracuse is 16-2 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 15.3 turnovers per game.

The Tigers are 9-5 in conference games. Clemson ranks fourth in the ACC shooting 34.5% from 3-point range.

Syracuse makes 42.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.1 percentage points higher than Clemson has allowed to its opponents (39.7%). Clemson has shot at a 43.9% rate from the field this season, 5.0 percentage points greater than the 38.9% shooting opponents of Syracuse have averaged.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Izoje Uche is averaging 14.4 points, 9.2 rebounds and 2.6 blocks for the Orange. Dominique Onu is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games.

Rusne Augustinaite averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 11.8 points while shooting 43.3% from beyond the arc. Moore is shooting 42.5% and averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orange: 7-3, averaging 76.7 points, 35.0 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 11.2 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points per game.

Tigers: 7-3, averaging 69.5 points, 34.8 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

