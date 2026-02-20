Clarke, Saint Mary’s Gaels host the San Francisco Dons

San Francisco Dons (15-11, 8-7 WCC) at Saint Mary’s Gaels (15-13, 6-9 WCC) Moraga, California; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

San Francisco Dons (15-11, 8-7 WCC) at Saint Mary’s Gaels (15-13, 6-9 WCC)

Moraga, California; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Mary’s (CA) takes on San Francisco in a matchup of WCC teams.

The Gaels have gone 7-6 in home games. Saint Mary’s (CA) has a 7-3 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Dons have gone 8-7 against WCC opponents. San Francisco is 4-3 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 18.0 turnovers per game.

Saint Mary’s (CA)’s average of 4.0 made 3-pointers per game is 2.6 fewer made shots on average than the 6.6 per game San Francisco allows. San Francisco averages 9.4 more points per game (68.0) than Saint Mary’s (CA) allows (58.6).

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Saint Mary’s (CA) won 72-55 in the last matchup on Feb. 7. Malia Latu led Saint Mary’s (CA) with 12 points, and Mara Neira led San Francisco with 18 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Abigail Shoff is scoring 9.3 points per game with 4.0 rebounds and 0.9 assists for the Gaels. Latu is averaging 7.7 points over the last 10 games.

Candy Edokpaigbe is scoring 17.2 points per game and averaging 4.5 rebounds for the Dons. Aina Cargol is averaging 10.1 points and 4.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gaels: 4-6, averaging 62.4 points, 30.5 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 9.8 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.6 points per game.

Dons: 5-5, averaging 67.3 points, 34.8 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 7.6 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points.

