Clark leads Seton Hall against Butler

Seton Hall Pirates (17-8, 7-7 Big East) at Butler Bulldogs (13-12, 4-10 Big East) Indianapolis; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Seton Hall Pirates (17-8, 7-7 Big East) at Butler Bulldogs (13-12, 4-10 Big East)

Indianapolis; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Seton Hall visits Butler after Adam Clark scored 31 points in Seton Hall’s 87-80 victory over the Providence Friars.

The Bulldogs have gone 9-5 at home. Butler is 7-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 11.0 turnovers per game.

The Pirates have gone 7-7 against Big East opponents. Seton Hall is second in the Big East allowing 65.4 points while holding opponents to 40.7% shooting.

Butler makes 45.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.9 percentage points higher than Seton Hall has allowed to its opponents (40.7%). Seton Hall averages 4.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.9 fewer made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Butler allows.

The Bulldogs and Pirates match up Sunday for the first time in Big East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Finley Bizjack is scoring 17.4 points per game and averaging 2.1 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Evan Haywood is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Clark is averaging 12.7 points, 4.7 assists and 2.2 steals for the Pirates. TJ Simpkins is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 74.2 points, 28.3 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.1 points per game.

Pirates: 4-6, averaging 69.6 points, 31.9 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 8.9 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.