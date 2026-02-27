Citadel visits Wofford after Williams’ 25-point outing

Citadel Bulldogs (9-21, 6-11 SoCon) at Wofford Terriers (19-11, 11-6 SoCon) Spartanburg, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Citadel Bulldogs (9-21, 6-11 SoCon) at Wofford Terriers (19-11, 11-6 SoCon)

Spartanburg, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Citadel visits Wofford after Braxton Williams scored 25 points in Citadel’s 72-51 loss to the Furman Paladins.

The Terriers are 10-4 in home games. Wofford ranks sixth in the SoCon in team defense, allowing 76.7 points while holding opponents to 46.6% shooting.

The Bulldogs are 6-11 against SoCon opponents. Citadel ranks fifth in the SoCon with 8.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Sola Adebisi averaging 2.2.

Wofford scores 78.6 points per game, 1.9 more points than the 76.7 Citadel gives up. Citadel averages 68.8 points per game, 7.9 fewer points than the 76.7 Wofford gives up to opponents.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. Wofford won the last meeting 95-86 on Jan. 3. Nils Machowski scored 37 points points to help lead the Terriers to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kahmare Holmes is shooting 48.0% and averaging 19.1 points for the Terriers. Machowski is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Williams averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 14.3 points while shooting 34.3% from beyond the arc. Christian Moore is shooting 43.0% and averaging 9.9 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terriers: 6-4, averaging 78.1 points, 31.5 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 4.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.8 points per game.

Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 64.9 points, 28.2 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

