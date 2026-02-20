Citadel hosts Chattanooga after Frison’s 25-point game

Chattanooga Mocs (11-17, 5-10 SoCon) at Citadel Bulldogs (9-19, 6-9 SoCon) Charleston, South Carolina; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Chattanooga Mocs (11-17, 5-10 SoCon) at Citadel Bulldogs (9-19, 6-9 SoCon)

Charleston, South Carolina; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chattanooga visits Citadel after Jordan Frison scored 25 points in Chattanooga’s 94-90 win against the Mercer Bears.

The Bulldogs are 7-7 on their home court. Citadel is 3-11 against opponents over .500.

The Mocs are 5-10 in conference play. Chattanooga is second in the SoCon with 15.1 assists per game led by Frison averaging 3.9.

Citadel is shooting 41.8% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points lower than the 42.7% Chattanooga allows to opponents. Chattanooga averages 10.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 more made shots on average than the 8.8 per game Citadel gives up.

The teams play for the second time this season in SoCon play. Citadel won the last meeting 78-71 on Feb. 7. Sola Adebisi scored 18 points points to help lead the Bulldogs to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Braxton Williams is scoring 13.5 points per game with 2.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Bulldogs. Christian Moore is averaging 9.9 points over the last 10 games.

Frison is averaging 15.4 points and 3.9 assists for the Mocs. Brennan Watkins is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 68.5 points, 29.4 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points per game.

Mocs: 3-7, averaging 72.6 points, 28.9 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 4.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.