Cincinnati visits Kansas State following Haggerty’s 30-point performance

Cincinnati Bearcats (12-12, 4-7 Big 12) at Kansas State Wildcats (10-13, 1-9 Big 12)

New York; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas State faces Cincinnati after PJ Haggerty scored 30 points in Kansas State’s 84-82 loss to the TCU Horned Frogs.

The Wildcats have gone 8-6 in home games. Kansas State is eighth in the Big 12 scoring 81.7 points while shooting 46.3% from the field.

The Bearcats are 4-7 in Big 12 play. Cincinnati is 0-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Kansas State averages 10.2 made 3-pointers per game, 2.7 more made shots than the 7.5 per game Cincinnati gives up. Cincinnati’s 42.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.0 percentage points lower than Kansas State has allowed to its opponents (45.4%).

The Wildcats and Bearcats face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Haggerty is averaging 23.3 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists for the Wildcats. David Castillo is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Day Day Thomas is shooting 40.3% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Bearcats, while averaging 10.9 points and 3.7 assists. Baba is averaging 13.9 points, 9.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 1-9, averaging 72.9 points, 27.4 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.9 points per game.

Bearcats: 4-6, averaging 67.4 points, 31.3 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

